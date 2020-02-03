SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they have issued a warrant for a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition.
Officers said it happened Friday in the 1800 block of Gregory Court, when the victim - a 26-year-old woman - was arguing with the suspect. Police said the suspect pulled up their vehicle, then backup and hit the victim.
Responders took the woman to HSHS St. John's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She had a broken sternum, arm and leg, and the latest update on her condition is improved but critical.
The warrant issued Monday is for Jaqala R. Grant.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield police department at (217)788-8311.