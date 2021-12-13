FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Water has been turned back on in Roberts after repairs, but locals are still asked to conserve it.
The primary water well was pulled out of the ground by officials as necessary repairs were completed Tuesday. Roberts' water shortage began Monday when an aging pipe 150 feet below ground sprung a major leak.
Roberts locals still need to boil their water before they use it to cook, wash or Tuesday evening.
"It'll probably be in place for approximately two days, probably lifted Thursday or Friday. We've not issued the boil order yet because we're still asking our residents not to use any water to conserve what's in the tank for emergency use," said Village President Matthew Vaughan.
Leaders had asked the public to cease water use immediately Monday as the tower had 24 hours until it would be dry.
Vaughan previously told WAND News he was frustrated, as the town should have been able to use their back-up well immediately upon realizing there was an issue.
"We found out about a year ago that our previous water superintendent had falsified documents so we were not aware that the back-up well was not operational," Vaughan explained.
Businesses owners in the area were scrambling to make arrangements after the shortage began. Cindy Thielmann, the chef and owner of Happy Days Diner, said she first heard the news from a customer.
"Water is more there than you realize until it's not," Thielmann said.
When she saw the notice officially posted on Facebook, she jumped into action.
"We stopped at two stores and bought about 75 gallons of water and 3 or 4 32-packs of bottled water, so that we have something on hand if there is no water in the morning," Thielmann told WAND News.
She hopes to offer carry-out to loyal customers Tuesday, without using much running water.
"Do strictly carry-out this way there's no dishwashing, there's no one coming in where we have to worry about cleaning tables and whatever- and we can still have some sort of business for the day," Thielmann explained.
"Happy Days Diner said they'll be able to make things work for a day or two, but they're concerned if this issue were to drag on.
"We just got done with the COVID pandemic and we struggled to stay afloat and survive that. And now it's just like, another little kink in the road," Theilmann added.
"Everyone needs to make alternative plans this evening and tomorrow morning for showers, dish washing, etc. I know it stinks, but unless we conserve water as a village, our tank pressure will drop to unsatisfactory levels, which will lead to boil orders and additional complications," the latest village Facebook post said.
Vaughan has been working around the clock to make plans, and even bought jugs of water himself for neighbors in need. Anyone is able to stop by 208 North Main St. to pick up a jug.
The Roberts-Melvin Fire Protection District has been notified and in the event of a fire, they will have back-up fire districts on call.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
