Phase 2 is finally over. And with our first weekend of Phase 3 upon us, you have a few more options to get out of the house.
Here are some of the changes in Illinois Phase 3.
Gatherings:
All gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed
Travel:
Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance
Healthcare:
- All health care providers are open with DPH approved safety guidance
Education and child care:
- Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education
- Limited child care and summer programs open with IDPH approved safety guidance
Summer Camps:
Day camps not licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services operating over the summer months, such as recreational day camps, educational day camps and religious day camps can take place during the day only. Overnight camps not allowed.
Outdoor recreation:
- State parks open
- Activities with groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing practices permitted
- Campgrounds can open with proper social distancing procedures in place
- Groups of 10 or fewer people can boat together, but must continue to wear masks when social distancing is not possible
- Golfers will be allowed to play in groups of up to four. Carts will also be allowed but only one golfer can ride in the cart unless the two golfers have been living together during the stay-at-home order
- Driving ranges can reopen while following IDPH safety guidelines
- Outdoor shooting ranges and paintball courses will also be allowed to reopen, with guidelines in place
For outdoor recreation businesses like driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, paintball courses, outdoor adventure parks and more, groups will need to be limited to 10 people.
Multiple groups will be permitted at once as long as facilities allow for social distancing of participants and employees, 30 feet of distancing is maintained between groups and areas for each group are clearly marked to discourage interaction between groups.
Customers will still need to wear face coverings. Businesses will need to form capacity limits.
Youth Sports:
In phase three, youth organized sports can hold drills, practices, and lessons that do not involve contact between individuals and allow for 6 feet of social distancing to be maintained. No competitive games will be allowed in this phase.
Manufacturing:
Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing can reopen with IDPH approved safety guidance.
“Non-essential” businesses:
Employees of “non-essential” businesses are allowed to return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance depending upon risk level, working from home encouraged when possible; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees.
Bars and restaurants:
Open for delivery, pickup, drive through. Restaurants will also be allowed to open outdoor seating in this phase for parties of six or fewer. Social distancing requirements still in place, meaning tables should be six feet apart from one another and from sidewalks, masks and distancing measures will be required for staff and other precautions.
Personal care services:
Barbershops and salons open with IDPH approved safety guidance.
In phase three, services for personal care should be limited to:
- Services which can be performed while customer and employee are wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth
- Massages and body treatments such as body wraps and scrubs should be limited to 30 minutes or less
Reservations only with no walk-ins. Customers will need to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth if medically possible. If a customer has COVID-19 symptoms, they should wait to enter premises until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours, other symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.
Health and Fitness:
Gyms, fitness centers and yoga, dance, cycling, pilates and barre studios can begin to reopen with safety guidance.
Health and fitness services are limited to one-on-one training or outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 participants. Contact activities are not allowed.
Guests must make reservations, walk-ins not prohibited.
Before allowing entrance, fitness centers should ask whether a member is currently exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. If a member does have symptoms, they should wait to enter premises until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours, other symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.
Members should clean and sanitize equipment both before and after use, maintain 10 feet of distance during exercise and wear face coverings when not exercising, if medically possible.
Contact exercises such as boxing, sparring, wrestling, etc. are not permitted. Punching bag drills are allowed but equipment should be sanitized before and after each use.
Equipment should not be shared between members at the same time unless from the same household.
Retail:
Businesses will be allowed to reopen at 50% maximum capacity or five customers allowed per 1,000 square feet of retail space. Customers will still need to wear face coverings if medically possible. Reusable bags not allowed.
Service counters:
Dry cleaners, electronics repair shops, shoe repair shops, car washes and other such service providers are allowed with a maximum of 50% of capacity or five customers allowed per 1,000 square feet of usable space.
