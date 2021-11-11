WHEELING, Ill. (WAND)- The Wheeling Police Department and the Illinois State Police are searching for a missing endangered 1-year-old.
Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory early Thursday morning after Wheeling PD confirmed that a person is missing based on suspicious circumstances and requested the public’s assistance in locating the missing person.
According to officials, on November 10, the Wheeling Police Department conducted a welfare check on Jacklyn A. Dobbs and found that she was not at her residence.
Police describe Jacklyn as a 1-year-old black female, who is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Jacklyn was last seen in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plate F, P, 1, 3, 9, 2, 9, 3. The vehicle was later located in Missouri, but Jacklyn was not with the vehicle.
Officials believe Jacklyn may be in danger and are requesting any information from the public regarding sightings of Jacklyn A. Dobbs, or the maroon Dodge Grand Caravan.
Any individual with information regarding the whereabouts of Jacklyn or the van should contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632, or call 9-1-1.
