WASHINGTON (WAND) - White House Social Secretary Rickie Niceta has resigned, NBC News reports.
The news of Niceta's decision came Wednesday night from Peter Alexander of NBC News. It follows the news from earlier that Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's chief of staff and a former White House press secretary, resigned earlier Wednesday.
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews has also resigned.
MSNBC reports Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is considering resigning. National security adviser Robert O'Brien, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell are also considering stepping down.
