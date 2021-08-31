NEW LENOX, Ill. (WAND) - A woman from Will County who was reported to be missing Tuesday has been found.
New Lenox police were looking for 82-year-old Lillie M. Bennett. She had a medical condition that placed her in danger, an endangered missing person advisory said.
The latest update about her being found came in a new advisory from state police.
