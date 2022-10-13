(WAND WEATHER) - Very strong winds are in the forecast for Central Illinois over the next couple of days.
Sunshine returns today with highs around 60°. However, we'll be seeing wind gusts of 40 mile-per-hour or higher.
Winds diminish tonight and it'll be a frosty one with lows around freezing (32°).
Morning sunshine Friday will give way to more clouds. It'll be another windy day.
A few showers are possible Friday night.
The weekend will be a dry one.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
