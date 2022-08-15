CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Wishes on Wheels in Champaign is granting another wish this weekend.
On Saturday they are hosting a benefit for 5-year-old Elizabeth Eades. She made a wish to go to Disney World, and Wishes on Wheels is making it happen.
“Her wish is to go to Disney. So, we’re going to try to put a little happiness and joy into their lives and grant a wish to send them all to Disney.” says President of Wishes on Wheels, Erik Davis.
At this benefit, they will have breakfast served at 9am, a live silent auction at 5pm, and the run will start at noon.
The run is actually with motorcycles. Residents of Champaign County gather at the auction and ride for over 100 miles, while making stops along the way.
“Twenty to thirty miles apart. Our run usually ends up being a total of 150 miles on average. It’s kind of what we’ve always done. It’s how I got involved in it. I mean I rode motorcycles to start with and then I got involved with wishes.” says, Davis.
The organization has been raising money for children for almost three decades now. As Saturdays' event nears, you can attend the event in Champaign, as it will take place at the VFW Post.
