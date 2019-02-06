PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have found a woman who they say failed to report to jail.
Jeanette Sebens, 33, faces an escape charge after deputies say she didn’t show up when required to on the afternoon of Jan. 28. She pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of meth earlier that month and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Deputies say she went on the run with her 18-month-old child. A Wednesday update says Sebens is in custody and the child is safe.
Sebens is now charged with escape, which is a Class 3 felony and could mean 30 months of probation or between 2 and 5 years behind bars if she is found guilty. That sentence would have to be served consecutively to the 8-year prison term.
Andrew Swaim, 31, and 32-year-old Crystal Swaim are in custody as part of the same drug investigation in Piatt County. They face unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charges.
Piatt County deputies thanked the U.S. Marshals for their help in finding Sebens.