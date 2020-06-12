URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman who seriously injured two men by driving drunk off an incomplete bridge faces a decade in prison.
According to the News-Gazette, Ashia Marshall, 29, pleaded guilty Thusday to aggravated DUI.
Assistant State's Attorney Brooke Hinman said Marshall drove through construction barricades on Bradley Ave. back on Sept. 3, 2019. That's where the bridge over Interstate 57 was being rebuilt. A concrete barrier kept her Jeep from entering southbound traffic lanes.
Illinois State Police determined Marshall and her passengers Maurice Conley, 44 and Robert Spears, 36 were all wearing seatbelts.
However, Conley suffered a broken leg and nose, cut tongue and a cervical strain. Spears injured his chest, and suffered a collapsed lung and a damaged kidney.
Marshall's BAC was 0.225, nearly three times the legal limit.
She is due back in court on Aug. 26.
