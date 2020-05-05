AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner says 62-year old Obaidah Gresham of Auburn was pronounced dead on scene after after being struck by a dump truck at the Casey's gas station in Auburn, according to Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner's office.
Officers responded to the Casey's around 11:30 a.m. on Monday for the report of a serious accident. ISP said an Auburn Township dump truck failed to negotiate a curve on Illinois Route 4 at Lincoln Street. The dump truck then drove through a ditch, passed over Lincoln Street and landed in a Casey's Gas Station parking lot. That's when the truck struck Gresham who was out of her vehicle.
The coroner's office arrived on scene and pronounced Gresham dead at 12:45 p.m.
Illinois State Police are involved in the investigation, along with Auburn Police. No charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.