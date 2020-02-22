URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman who admitted to hitting a woman at a hospital in 2018 has been sentenced to one year of probation.
The News-Gazette reports that Rashaya L. Brown pleaded guilty to battery Friday.
Brown was charged with aggravated battery on Dec. 27, 2018. Brown was accused of hitting another woman at Carle Hospital that shared the same boyfriend.
When a hospital employee tried breaking up the fight, she was hit in the face.
Because of Brown's guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge, her aggravated battery charge was dropped.
brown was also ordered to spend 45 days on house arrest.