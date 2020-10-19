SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was stabbed during a disturbance in Springfield, police said.
The call came in at about 2:04 p.m. Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 900 block of N. 10th St. and found a 20-year-old woman with multiple wounds, including three arm cuts and a cut to her side.
She had been in a disturbance with a second woman, who is in custody Monday, police said. Their dispute happened in a residence.
The victim was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Medical officials determined her wounds were not life-threatening.
