DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who attacked an officer when police responded to a fight will soon be sentenced.
It happened on July 8, 2018, when police went to a Danville house to stop people who were fighting outside while armed with bats. Gwendolyn Hampton, 24, jumped on a police officer’s back and attacked him. She had to be removed by another officer.
Hampton faced a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated battery to a police officer. A jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday after a one-day trial.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says the crime can mean probation or three to seven years in prison. She will be sentenced on March 21.