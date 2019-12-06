DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who murdered her wife in a domestic attack is headed to prison.
Danville woman Shelley A. Murphy, 50, was involved in a July 22, 2018 fight with 61-year-old Daye Lynn Murphy. She hit Daye Lynn in the head, causing brain bleeding.
Daye Lynn Murphy spent three days unconscious on the floor of their home, with Shelley Murphy not seeking any medical attention during that time. Responders were called on July 25, when the victim's sister contacted 911.
A Vermilion County jury found Shelley Murphy guilty of first-degree murder in October. On Friday, she was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
“As with this case, domestic violence too frequently results in fatalities, which is why my office is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of domestic violence are held accountable,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “Partnerships like that between my office and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office are crucial as we help families receive the justice they deserve.”
Raoul's office worked with the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office to prosecute the case.