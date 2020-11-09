DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A judge has sentenced a woman who stabbed and killed her boyfriend with a glass shard to prison.
Billie Jo Soyster, 23, stabbed 38-year-old David Murray with a piece of broken glass after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019. A fight between the two people led up to the stabbing at an address in the 500 block of E. Division St. in Decatur.
Soyster had pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in October. In exchange for the plea, three murder charges against her were dismissed.
Soyster was sentenced Monday to four years in prison with credit for time served from Jan. 1, 2019 to Nov. 8, 2020. She will be required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.