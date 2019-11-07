URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who made inappropriate sexual contact with a child victim will serve a year of probation.
Rajarajeswari Swarna, 37, was acting as a caretaker for a child under 13 years old when it happened in March 2017, according to The News-Gazette. She pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
In exchange for her plea, a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child was dropped. Swarna was initially charged with the predatory count and the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge on January 2018.
The newspaper reports Swarna was declared unfit for trial in March 2018 and began treatment in the spring 2018 after she was admitted to the Department of Human Services. Officials reported regularly to Judge Roger Webber with her progress.
Her guilty plea came Monday, after she was declared fit.
Swarna’s sentence included six months in the Champaign County Jail, but because she had already served close to two years in custody, she was released Monday. She is required to serve a year of conditional discharge, which does not require her to report to a probation officer, and must register as a sex offender.