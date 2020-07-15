CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Someone shot a woman Wednesday in Champaign, police said.
Officers told The News-Gazette the scene of the shooting was at Fifth and Eureka streets close to Douglass Park. Spokesman Tom Yelich said her wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police were still on the scene at 3:15 p.m.
