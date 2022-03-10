MONTICELLO, Ill (WAND) - Breaking the norm, not just a sweat!
"I have a lot of people in my life that inspire me to break those glass barriers," said owner of Fitness Premier in several locations, Emily Janssen.
Female gym memberships increased by 32 percent from 2010 to 2019, according to Statista. Emily Janssen didn't stop at just going to one, she found herself becoming an owner.
"I never thought of myself as an entrepreneur or anything," she said. But she liked the company model when she worked in their marketing department so much that she decided to go further. So far she says she has been welcomed into each community.
"Before it was a little bit more male centered, and that's who was owning the gyms. And now we're focusing more on the female business owners coming in," Janssen said. She says Fitness Premier offers a unique experience by offering what both big box gyms and small gyms offer.
The reason she's been able to get so far and she believes other women can as well is by the encouragement she's received from other women in business.
