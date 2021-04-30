CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - State officials said it is time to focus on preventing women from going to prison.
One report from the Women's Justice Institute showed the majority of female admissions were for non-violent crimes. An organization's goal is to cut the women's prison population by 50% or more. WAND talked to Amber Morrison, who was formerly incarcerated.
"When I was there [at the Decatur correctional] I felt like a living and breathing number," Morrison said, who spent most of her twenties behind bars. "You're not even called by your first name. You're called by your inmate number."
After being in and- out of prison three times, she came a long way. Morrison would say her criminal record is not a reflection of who she is now.
"I had so many obstacles in front of me," Morrison said. "I did make it, but I have to say it was a huge struggle."
Life would be different for the Chicago resident if help was available. The Women's Justice Institute focuses its efforts on transforming systems that affect women. In Morrison's case, it is the criminal justice, prison and parole system. Pam Rodriguez is a member of WJI in Illinois.
"Justice for women after incarceration really involves recognizing all of the reasons that a woman ends up in prison in the first place," Rodriguez said.
The women's task force member said they're encouraging Illinois legislature to consider "justice re-investment". Data from WJI showed Illinois spent more than a billion dollars on the women's prison and parole system. Rodriguez said the money could go towards programs and organizations that could help women.
"Women can have that kind of community support even before they go to prison and to prevent their entry into prison," Rodriguez said.
The WJI said the women's prison population would be cut in half. MK Pritzker, the governor's wife, said the report will "play an essential role in our work to reshape our restorative system."
WJI estimated 98% of incarcerated women had histories of gender-based violence. About 80% of them are mothers.
