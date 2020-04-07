LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - More than a thousand inmates were released by Gov. JB Pritzker's office due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cases of COVID-19 are showing up in correction centers. The family of a prisoner with health issues in the Logan Correctional Center wants her released as soon as possible.
Cases of the virus are showing up at the Logan County-based prison. Statistics from the Illinois Department of Corrections showed four staff members and one inmate were infected. Amber Morrison, the oldest of seven, said it is dire for her sister to come home. Morrison said Kimberlee suffered from lung infections and her left lung is scarred.
"I take my job very seriously as the big sister," Morrison said. "[Kimberlee] was always dependable and (we) could count on her."
Kimberlee is described as "the rock" of the family. Morrison believes her younger sister is eligible to leave early. Kimberlee was convicted of having hardcore drugs, but she relapsed after 12 years of being sober. Morrison's sister has been behind bars for about a year.
"She was all about doing things together and keeping us motivated in any area of our life," Morrison said, then mentioned how she hasn't heard from her sister since.
"I don't know if she's sick," Morrison said. "I can't call and ask her if she's running a fever. I can't ask her how's her day been. I'm worried about her mental health."
The longer Kimberlee stays in prison, the more anxious Morrison gets. As the big sister, she's trying to protect her family from the disease. The Chicago sibling said she waits for her sister's call asking her to pick her up.
"Just be strong in there," Morrison said. "Just know that I am calling and doing the best I can. I won't stop until you're home."
WAND News reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections and is waiting for a response.