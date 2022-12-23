GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory's production floor, officials said.
Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner's Office found that she died of sharp-force and crushing injuries.
Lopez-Hernandez was cleaning an area on the production floor about 1 a.m. Thursday when she was injured. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said fire officials determined she died at the scene, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.
The circumstances of Lopez-Hernandez’s death remain under investigation by Gurnee police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Elk Grove Village-based Miracapo Pizza has made just over 1 billion pizzas over the last 10 years, mostly for store brands, according to the company's website.
