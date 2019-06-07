URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A World War II veteran has a new medal after being honored Friday in Urbana.
Richard Underwood was given a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal for his work with the OSS, the organization that set the stage for the CIA.
Stat Representative Rodney Davis presented the award.
"A lot of time we forget that there's so much living history around us from Americans that served as part of the OSS like Dick did, and that is the precursor to all of our intelligence agencies," Davis said.