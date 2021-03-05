SAVOY, III (WAND) - 100-years-old with a personality that makes anyone smile, Paul Rector and his family are celebrating a life well lived.
36,624 days, that is how many days Paul has lived his life to the fullest. Paul was a World War II Lieutenant, something his great grandson is very proud of. “He drove a tank in World War Two and he might’ve even been in charge of one." Aiden Inskip says about his great-grandpa.
“He’s 100 years old today and he hasn't a lost a beat and he’s just one of the most resilient people that you ever met." Laura Gwyn, Paul's granddaughter tells WAND News. Paul moved to Urbana when he was 3-years old and has called Urbana home ever since. Now, he lives in The Windsor at Savoy Assisted Living facility.
“It’s an occasion to get the whole family together. My sisters are here, one from Wilmington, North Carolina the other from Seattle, Washington." Jim Rector, Paul's son says. Together, they all celebrate Paul's birthday, but also reflect on the 100 years he has lived to the fullest.
Jim say his dad is a "very happy and loving guy. His body is giving out a lot and his memory isn’t too good but his spirit is very strong and his sense of humor is amazing." His granddaughter says, "My grandfather is my hero. He’s been an influence in my life ever since I can remember, he is the reason I am an architect."
Paul jokes around with WAND News saying he can't live another 100 years, but everyone around him has to disagree. "This is great, thanks you and all these people that came out here," Paul says about his parade celebration.
"You know the memorial stadium ? Well my dad is older than the stadium by two years, isn't that crazy?" Jim says.
They are looking forward to returning next year to hopefully celebrate 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.