LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The YMCA of Springfield and the Lincoln Area YMCA have merged their operations, leaders announced Thursday.
This follows the two organizations entering into a management agreement in 2020 that offered leadership and operational support to the Lincoln YMCA, said YMCA of Springfield CEO Angie Sowle in a press release. That agreement had the goal of strengthening both facility communities, while growing the Y's services and programs "now and into the future."
Leadership has worked together to create a seamless transition allowing YMCA programs and services to expand in Lincoln and neighboring communities. Officials said the merger benefits both organizations through combining staff, volunteers, facilities and resources, enhancing the YMCA's ability to respond to pressing community needs.
“We are excited to see all the work come to fruition for our communities," Sowle said. "Both associations have strong reputations, a solid membership base and great staff. We look forward to seeing what value we can add to our memberships and how we can strengthen our communities by combining forces.”
Sowle'e release said Lincoln staff made a recent move in October from the Broadway Street storefront to the YAC (Youth Activity Center) at 719 Wyatt Ave. Updates and improvements have been made to the building with help from the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows.
With this move, there will be memberships sold and members will have access to new fitness equipment, weights and the gymnasium. A grand opening for the building is expected later in 2021.
There is also an "Advance the Mission" capital campaign moving forward between the YMCA and Lincoln Memorial Hospital with the intent to build a new YMCA in the future.
“Whether the Y is providing affordable after school care, teaching kids a new skill, or providing a place for residents to feel welcomed and engaged, I continue to be amazed by the impact this organization has had on our community," said Dolan Dalpoas, YMCA board member and Lincoln Memorial Hospital president and chief executive officer. "Because of this, we will continue to work towards our goal of opening a full-facility YMCA in this community.”
