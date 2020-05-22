FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Zales inside the Hickory Point Mall will close permanently, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The store, located in Hickory Point Mall, will not reopen once it is allowed by Governor JB Pritzker's 5 Phase Plan. However, the Kay Jewelers store will reopen in the mall.
The company said there is a referral store for customers. Zales located in White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be the referral store once they are allowed to reopen.
It is not clear yet when those locations will reopen, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.