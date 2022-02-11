DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - As a Valentine's Day gift for someone you love (or maybe don't love), Scovill Zoo is offering hissing cockroach adoptions!
For $15, a cockroach can be adopted in someone's name. A person will receive not only an adoption certificate, but also a picture of one of the cockroaches and a piece of original cockroach artwork.
Those who are interested can reach the zoo by calling (217)421-7435.
