DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two reports by the Macon County Department of Public Health shed light on why two restaurants were forced to close their doors this week.
As previously reported by WAND, Del Carmen's Pizza West was closed on Tuesday. The Burger King on E. Eldorado was then closed on Wednesday.
According to the report on Del Carmen's West, employees failed to check the temperatures of food and handling equipment. Two cold holding units were also found to be at 56 and 49 degrees.
They are required to be below 41 degrees.
Inspectors also found at Del Carmen's West what they called a "severe infestation" of fruit flies, claiming they were more than 100. Spoiled foods - including moldy mushrooms, slimy onions, and beef and sausage that smelled and was off-color - were also found.
The report said the spoiled foods were immediately thrown away.
In the Burger King report, inspectors wrote a walk-in cooler was found to be 53 degrees. It was required to be below 41 degrees. One employee was also spotted putting on gloves to handle food without first washing their hands.
Dozens of fruit and house flies were also found in the food preparation, production, and storage areas of the restaurant. Excessive debris was also found under the fryer station.
Each report details the steps each restaurant must take before reopening. They cannot do so until all of the steps are completed.
The complete reports have been included with this web story.