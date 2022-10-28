(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back for the playoffs.
The WAND Sports team covered 6 high school football playoff games and a 2A regional final in soccer.
Plus we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week. Plus, Illinois basketball was back in action in an exhibition against Quincy.
PART ONE:
High School Football
4A - Hall/Putnam County 6, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55
5A - Ottawa 14, Mahomet-Seymour 40
6A - Quincy 49, Glenwood 42
3A - Carlinville 20, Williamsville 48
2A - Auburn 30, Pana 59
8-Man - Martinsville 54, LSA 86
High School Soccer - 2A Sectional Final
Rochester 1, Glenwood 2 (OT)
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Keeton Reiss of Rochester High School.
PART THREE
Illinois basketball was back at the State Farm Center Friday. The Illini took down Quincy 87-52 in an exhibition matchup.
