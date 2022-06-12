DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The Midwest Umpires Classic put on the Antwane McClelland Jr. Memorial Baseball Tournament this weekend at Rotary Park as 19 different teams from across central Illinois competed for trophies.
Age groups ranging from 8-under to 12-under competed on Saturday and Sunday as teams also helped the Midwest Umpires Classic raise money to support McClelland's family.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
