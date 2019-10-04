WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6:Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley Volleyball)
Kate Jeffers excels in everything she does. Not only does Kate lead the area in kills in volleyball she also participates at the varsity level for Okaw Valley High School's basketball and softball teams.
Kate is not only a standout in athletics, she's also number one in her graduating class as a senior this year.