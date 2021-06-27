DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After the Decatur Commodores played minor league baseball for 64 years, baseball is trying to make a strong return to the Decatur area.
Not in the form of minor league baseball, but in the form of an adult baseball league.
With some strong goals in mind, the league is on the rise. However, they are still in search of new members to join the league. Currently with three teams in the league, President Tim Cripe hopes to not only add a fourth and fifth team, but also hopes to have enough players interested to form a single team that will compete in travel baseball on Saturdays.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the league, you can sign up at either of the two links below. Games as of now are played on Sundays and practices happen during the week and vary by team.
Link One:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeONSsVkAlMDC80b_xJdIhAFbJ5_sxFaahkgMkOBOyn-vOKIQ/viewform
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.