CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema has signed a new six-year contract through at least the end of the 2028 season.
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman made the announcement Tuesday. Under the terms of the extension, Bielema will make $6 million per year with annual raises and the opportunity to earn various bonuses. The contract also provides for up to four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds are met. The contract awaits approval from the University Board of Trustees.
In his second season with the Orange and Blue, Bielema led Illinois to its best season in 15 years. The Illini accepted an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl, the program's top bowl game since the 2008 Rose Bowl.
Bielema, also a George Munger National Coach of the Year semifinalist, has led the 2022 Illini to an 8-4 overall record and 5-4 record in the Big Ten. It is the first time in 15 years that the Illini have had 8+ wins in a single season.
Illinois will wrap up the 2022 season at the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 against Mississippi State in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
