DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Former NFL, Illinois and Eisenhower star Brit Miller joins Gordon Voit for a series of stories about his playing days!
Episode 1: "The 49ers Touchdown"
In this episode, Brit explains how he got cut by the Panthers, was sitting on a couch in Decatur and planning to substitute teach, got the call to the 49ers, then was thrust into a position he didn't know and scored a touchdown on his first play, surrounded by stars like Vernon Davis, Frank Gore, Ted Ginn, Alex Smith, coach Mike Singletary and Patrick Willis. (Then he scored again in the same game!)
[VIDEO: BRIT MILLER -- EPISODE 1: "THE 49ERS TOUCHDOWN"]