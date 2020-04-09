MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- The Connor Heaton Sweepstakes are over.
Illinois Wesleyan landed a commitment from the Central A&M All-State star on Thursday afternoon.
Heaton's athleticism, 6-foot-5 frame, winning pedigree and 21-8-4-3 stat line were an attractive package to his list of suitors, not to mention his well-regarded character and leadership.
The Mr. Basketball finalist, a list that included 44 of the top players in the state, chose the Titans over Augustana, a likely walk-on position at Eastern Illinois in addition to Division-II scholarship offers from Quincy and Fairmont State (WV).
In this extended WAND Sports interview, Heaton shares with Gordon Voit about why he chose Illinois Wesleyan plus which players he is most looking forward to playing with.