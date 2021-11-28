SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Some of Central Illinois' best tumblers are competing on the international stage.
Three athletes from Kris' Power Tumbling in Shelbyville traveled to Baku, Azerbaijan to compete in the Tumbling World Championships.
Here are the local tumblers who competed and the events they participated in:
Micah Marner: The only USA athlete who competed in all 3 events (Trampoline, Double-Mini and Tumbling)
Luke Davis: Trampoline
Sam Breckenridge: Double-Mini
For more information on Kris' Power Tumbling email krispowertumbling@gmail.com.
