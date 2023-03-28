CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's Coleman Hawkins announced via Twitter today that he is entering his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.
However, he will maintain his college eligibility.
This is exactly what Kofi Cockburn did a few years ago. Hawkins will get to test the NBA waters and then will have to make a decision whether to go back and play another season with the orange and blue or go pro.
Hawkins started all 33 games for Illinois this season while averaging 32.5 minutes per contest.
Hawkins averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field.
