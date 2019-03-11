CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) -- Be nice to Decatur's Marcus Bartley. He could be your boss someday.
The MacArthur graduate continued his gauntlet of academic accolades on Monday when he was named First Team Academic All-America.
Bartley carries a 4.0 GPA in his MBA program at Southern Illinois in addition to starting 17 games for the Salukis. He joins the likes of UNC's Luke Maye and 2017-18 Missouri Valley Player of the Year Clayton Custer, who is a senior at Loyola.
