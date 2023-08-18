SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 4A defending State Champions are going through a lot of change.
John Allison takes over for the legendary coach Ken Leonard at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
A large majority of last years championship squad has graduated, so this is a team with a lot to prove.
SHG will kick off the season on the road against Normal Community.
