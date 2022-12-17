CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - We are just two weeks away from the ReliaQuest bowl. But on Saturday we found out that a pair of Illini will not be suiting up for the big game.
Defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown announced they will skip the bowl game so they can start focusing on the 2023 NFL Draft.
Many are projecting Witherspoon to be a first-round pick. He earned consensus All-America honors this season.
As for Brown he was named first team All-Big Ten. Ge started all five seasons he spent at Illinois.
