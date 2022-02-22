DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The crosstown rivalry in Decatur will be renewed.
Eisenhower and MacArthur are set to meet up in the 3A regional semifinals.
The Generals have defeated the Panthers twice this season but this game is win or go home.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM. WAND will be there and have highlights for you tomorrow at 10 o'clock.
