Former Illini football player Bobby Roundtree passes away at the age of 23

TAMPA BAY, FL (WAND) -- Heartbreaking news.
The University of Illinois confirms former Illini football player Bobby Roundtree has passed away.
Roundtree, who has been rehabbing from a spinal injury suffered in May of 2019, was just 23 years old.
“All of us with Illinois Athletics are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Bobby Roundtree,” said University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “From his first day on campus, Bobby was a leader. His work ethic, competitive fire, and drive for excellence set him apart. Following his tragic accident, those same qualities allowed him to tackle his new challenges with the same vigor and determination that we had seen on the football field. In so doing, he continued to bring light and inspiration to the lives of those around him — and, in fact, to so many people who had never had the pleasure of meeting him.
“In the face of incredible he demonstrated he was, and always will remain, a true champion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will support them, and our players, coaches, and staff who knew him well, as we struggle to understand this terrible news and, ultimately, look to celebrate the remarkable young leader we have lost.”
During the 2018 season, Roundtree tallied 66 total tackles and 7.5 sacks.
