NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Okaw Valley basketball star Paige Robinson is returning to central Illinois.
She transferred from Drury to Illinois State as a graduate student.
During her time at Drury, Robinson was a two-time NCAA-II All-American.
She also was once named the NCAA-II Player of the Year by the WBCA.
In her senior season at Drury, Robinson averaged 21 points, 3.2 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the floor.
She's a former Okaw Valley star. During her senior year in Bethany, Robinson averaged 24.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while helping lead the Timberwolves to a 4th place finish in 1A and a 29-5 overall record.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.