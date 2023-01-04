(WAND) -- Christian Williams still holds the all-time scoring record at St. Teresa High School with 1,587 points.
Today it was announced that he will take his basketball talents to Ireland to continue his playing career with the Sliga All-Stars.
Williams heads to the Ireland Super League after spending his collegiate career at both the University of Iowa and Indiana State University.
As a Sycamore, he was named to the All-Defense Team as a senior.
In the 2019-20 season, he tallied 194 points, grabbed 84 rebounds, and totaled 27 steals.
