(WAND) -- Back in February, the IHSA announced that they were changing the 1A through 6A playoff format by creating one 32-team bracket for each.
That will no longer happen. The IHSA reversed their decision and will stick with creating two 16-team brackets which are divided up by geographic regions.
The IHSA says that the recent increase in fuel prices is the reason for the change. This way, teams and fans won't have to travel as far for each playoff game.
The IHSA also says that they expect to revisit this topic when gas prices return to a more manageable level.
