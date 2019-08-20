Brandon Peters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have their starter at quarterback: junior Brandon Peters.

The 6-foot-5 transfer from Michigan won the job out of a pool that included highly touted freshman Isaiah Williams, redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor plus walk-on Cam Miller.

Peters graduated in three years from Michigan and was a Top 100 recruit coming out of Avon High School in the Indianapolis area. He completed 52.7 percent of his passes (58-for-110) in 8 games at Michigan, with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.