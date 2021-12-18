CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois men's basketball team was looking to get a little tougher after last week's loss against No. 8 Arizona. And Saturday, the Illini not only brought that toughness, but also the three ball.
The Illini edged out the Red Flash of Saint Francis PA 106-48. Illinois put on a shooting clinic setting a school record with 18 made three-point field goals.
Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison combined for nine of the 18 shots made from downtown. Kofi Cockburn also took care of business inside with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
The Illini improve to 8-3 on the year as they prepare for a big-time rivalry matchup Wednesday. Illinois will face off with Missouri (6-5) in the annual McBride Homes Braggin' Rights game. That game is set to tip off a 8 p.m. CT at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
