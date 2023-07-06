Champaign, Ill. (WAND) - Due to increasing demand, tailgaters at Grange Grove will now be required to reserve tailgating spaces.
The space reservations will be provided free of charge.
Illinois just wants to give fans with the convenience of knowing in advance if they have secured the necessary space for their tailgate.
To reserve your sport, click HERE.
