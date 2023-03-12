CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Dancing like it is 2003.
Illinois women's basketball has made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.
Illinois landed a No. 11 seed. They will square up with Mississippi State in the First Four.
That game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
