DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School hosted a camp for local youth basketball players in 1st through 8th grades this week.
MacArthur boys Head Coach Terise Bryson hosted the camp in the high school's gym June 12-14.
"It's good to host these camps for the kids and the community," Bryson said. "Especially the incoming freshmen to let them know how high school is going to be. And the younger kids can see how it's just not going to be easy."
Bryson doesn't just want everyone to improve their skills. He wants every participant to get stronger both physically and mentally.
"I think that's the biggest thing about basketball. Mental toughness. Can you fight through adversity." Bryson continued, "We struggled the last couple of years with fighting through adversity, so I'm just trying to teach these kids never to give up."
It wasn't just the coaching staff that was there to help out the kids. A few current and former MacArthur hoops players volunteered their time as well, strengthening their relationships with their coach.
"Being around these kids, I mean, we're not coaching them during the summertime," Bryson said. "We get to talk, they get to act themselves around me, so being around these kids is pretty good."
The next camp at MacArthur High School is June 27-30. Both boys and girls in grades 1-8 are welcome. You can pick up forms in the school's front office.
